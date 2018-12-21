St. Benedict will move sign, despite concern from neighbors

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a story we told you about last week.
The Evansville Zoning Board will allow Saint Benedict Cathedral to move its sign, despite concerns from neighbors.
The board saw our story about a family upset that the bright LED sign would be moving so close to their home.
One of the homeowners has a condition making her sensitive to light and was worried the sign move would cause big problems.
The board opted to let the sign be moved but it must be dimmed.
The family tells us they will likely appeal the decision.
