South Gibson School Corporation instructing staff not to participate in student led prayer

FORT BRANCH, IN (WFIE) - A post-game prayer at midfield may not have come as a surprise to those in the stands that night. Coaches were pictured praying with the Gibson Southern football team after a home game in November.
After receiving a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the South Gibson School Corporation is instructing it’s coaches and staff not to participate in student led prayer.
“I know for a fact that our coaches are professional individuals. Our administration from Mr. Reid to Mr. Adams on down is very professional so I really feel like they are going to take care of it the right way,” said parent Warren Fleetwood.
After being sent the photo by a community member, the FFRF thought it was unconstitutional.
“No matter where you are, there are always members of minority religions and non-religious people in the community and they have a right to a government that is secular,” said FFRF staff attorney Ryan Jayne.
The school corporation sent a letter in response to FFRF, stating that all school personnel may not encourage, lead, or initiate any such student prayer. Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh tells 14 News that she will be meeting with school staff and coaches when they return from winter break.
The response has many folks questioning the decision, but Fleetwood trusts the administration.
“I tend to think, when you set all of the emotions aside, and look at this objectively, you’re going to see good people on both sides of this argument. Ultimately I think they just need to find a way to be respectable to each other, abide by the law and things will work out,” said Fleetwood.
