OPD’s Operation Santa delivers 300 boxes to those in need

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department was a buzz this morning, giving back to the community.
OPD raised over $7,000 through No Shave November to put on another successful Operation Santa. Officers packed up hundreds of boxes of food for needy families and organizations and go door to door to deliver them.
“This is a great opportunity for officers and their families who happen to watch and witness some of the negativity associated with our profession, but now they get to assemble boxes," Police Chief Art Ealum said. "They go out to help us deliver. They knock on doors. They see the reaction from the community members that we are serving.”
For Dottie Payne and her family, the surprise visit was more than welcome.
“Both my son and daughter work hard and they struggle," Payne said. "And they couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Ealum says Operation Santa is always a good reminder of why they give back to Owensboro.
“We give back, but we get something from it too," he said.
And a reminder that police are always willing to help.
“The police are here to protect and serve," Payne said. "And the service don’t get half as much recognition.”
