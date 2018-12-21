Neighborhood Watch: Scams are popular around Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is warning of a phone scam going around where the caller claims to be from local funeral homes.
They spoof the funeral home number so you think you are actually talking to someone locally. The scammer will then try to get your personal information.
Don't give it to them. Just hang up.
Here's another alert. You know Bourbon is booming. It only makes sense that bourbon barrels are growing in popularity too.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert on Friday saying an online company claiming to be located in Lexington and selling bourbon barrels is scamming customers.
OakWoodBarrels.com claims it sells bourbon, craft beer, and spirit barrels that are ready to ship worldwide, yet three victims say they paid more than $650 for barrels they did not receive.
The better business bureau investigated and a physical business does not exist.
And a woman who was standing in line at Target noticed an elderly woman buying several gift cards, each worth a $1,000.
But a quick-thinking cashier stopped the scammers from succeeding.
That's your neighborhood watch.
