EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Winter began on Friday at 4:23 with the Winter Solstice--the shortest day of the year. Clouds will be slow to depart overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s. Partly sunny for Saturday with a high of 48. Sunday will bring a chance of showers early, then partly sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Christmas Eve and Day will be mostly sunny and mild with highs near 50. Rain returns to the Tri-State late next week.