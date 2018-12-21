Light Rain & Drizzle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Low clouds and drizzle...through early afternoon. Windy and colder as temps will sink into the upper 30’s. Temps will fall during the afternoon with winds gusting 20 to 30.
Most of the weekend looks dry with seasonable temps in the lower to mid-40’s. On Christmas Day expect high temps in the upper 40’s with a chance for rain. Most of the rain will stay to our south.
High temps will surge into the 50’s on Wednesday and Thursday with rain likely late Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.