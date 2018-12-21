The Latest: Delays, cancelations still expected at Gatwick

A passenger sleeps surrounded by suitcases at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) (AP)