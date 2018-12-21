Habitat for Humanity dedicates their 500th home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Four months ago we showed you habitat for humanities 500th house being built, and introduced you to its owner Tamisha Dillworth.
“I have met so many great wonderful people who just care and they want to see me in this home they want to see me in this home 20 years from now” said Tamisha Dillworth.
On December 20, 2018 the ribbon was cut on her home and Dillworth says she owes it all to the community.
“People who work for habitat and don’t work for them anymore, everyone, core crew people, the core crew’s wives. they made us brownies and cookies just everyone, I want to thank everyone” said Tamisha Dillworth.
Along with the 500th home 3 more were dedicated today. Giving 23 year old Leslie blackwell the security she’s been looking for.
“That’s truly what it boils down to is knowing that at the end of the day that this is my home and any money I put into it I'm putting into my own home”said Leslie Blackwell.
It’s not just the end result that makes today special for these new home owners.
It’s seeing everyone that helped them through the process smiling right along side of them.
These four houses officially became homes today, and Habitat for Humanity continues to change lives in our community with house number 501 on its way.
