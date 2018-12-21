Grandfather wins furnace giveaway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville family is getting the gift of heat this holiday season. The winner of a new furnace is a grandfather raising his five grandchildren in a home without heat.
We were there as he got the news.
“We’d like to help you get some heat this winter,” says Bryce Brackett with Brackett Heating & Air.
“This is something we really needed right now. I’m just overwhelmed. I can’t believe it,” says winner Theodore Wozinak.
Wozinak never thought he would win the furnace giveaway. He was chosen out of 70 nominees.
“Thank you.” ... Bryce Brackett: “You’re welcome buddy,” says Wozinak.
The Brackett’s decision was not difficult once they got to know him.
“He says, ‘I know there’s a lot of needy people out there. Just give it to the person who needs it the most.’ That probably did it for me,” says Brackett.
Wozinak raises his five grandchildren. Their furnace broke in March.
Since then, it has actually been pumping Carbon Monoxide into their home when they use it. So they have been relying on space heaters to keep warm.
“It fell like to 51 in the mornings when we had those really cold mornings.” ... Kate O’Rourke: “What do you do when it gets that cold?” ... Theodore Wozinak: “We bundle up,” says Wozinak.
That will no longer be their reality once their new high efficiency heating and air conditioning system is installed next week.
“We just want to be a blessing to you and your family. You’ve been a very self-sacrificing person, raising your grandkids,” say the Bracketts.
Wozinak gratefully says those grandkids need this most.
“I think the grandkids deserve it,” says Wozinak.
“It’s definitely the ultimate Christmas gift,” says Wozinak.
