Fire destroys Madisonville home, firefighter hurt

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A home has been destroyed by fire in Madisonville.
Police say a passerby called 911 around 2:50 a.m. Friday to say the home in the 100 block of Murray Street was on fire.
They say when crews arrived, the house was fully involved.
Crews fought the flames for more than an hour.
Two people inside the home, a woman and her adult grandson, were asleep when the fire started, but made it out safely.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from falling debris.
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (270) 825-1111 or Detective C.P. Haynie at (270) 821-1720.
