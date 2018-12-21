Dozens of shots fired at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after several shots were fired at a home in the 700 block of Judson St.
Police say it happened late Thursday night.
We’re told at least 25 shell cases were found overnight, and several more were found Friday morning.
We are told the woman who owns the home is staying out of state right now.
Five people called 911 to report the shots.
Kate O’Rourke spoke with neighbors and police. She’s working on the story.
