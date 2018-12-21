Cardinals agree to 2-year deal with reliever Andrew Miller

One of baseball's best relievers when healthy, the 33-year-old Miller was a key reason the Cleveland Indians advanced to the World Series in 2016 and he was voted the MVP of the ALCS that year, striking out 14 batters in 7.2 innings. The two-time All-Star helped reset the role of reliever to some extent, used to target the opposing lineup instead of particular innings — and he has been strong in the playoffs (1.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 33 innings over the past five years).