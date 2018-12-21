Boonville awarded community crossings grant

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The City of Boonville was recently awarded $951,315.18 from Indiana’s Community Crossings grant funds.
The funds will be used to pave needy city streets.
The city has matched that grant with additional funds of $237,000 dollars. Over the last three years, the city has completed 50 street repaving projects, and money from this grant will help fund 30 additional ones.
Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says that the funding is strictly for repaving, but some areas could see some sidewalk improvements as well. The Town Square is currently undergoing sidewalk upgrades, and with this new funding, Wyatt believes the repaving projects fit right in with the progress around town.
“The last three years, the city of Boonville has been very fortunate in the fact that we’ve got over 3 million dollars between the community crossings grant along with our match on that. And if we just do a little bit every year... you can’t do everything at once, but you can make progress every year and that is what we have tried to do,” said Wyatt.
The City of Boonville has applied for these funds over the last three years and has been awarded a total of $3,011,800.
Mayor Wyatt says that the street projects being funded by this grant will begin next spring.
