Army Soldier surprises RN mom at Deaconess Midtown

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s normally not a good idea to keep secrets in a hospital, but there was a big one brewing on the 5th floor at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
Pvt. Caleb Bare is home earlier than expected.
He plans to surprise his mom, Valerie, a registered nurse, on her night shift at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
“I’m definitely a momma’s boy, not a daddy’s boy, a momma’s boy," said Caleb while walking to the elevator.
You can tell he’s giddy.
He hasn’t seen his mom in months while finishing basic training in Virginia.
“Oh, we’re really close. It was hard for her, being gone this long," he said.
“I was at basic training for two and a half months. I was at AIT for four and half months. I go back another month again, and then I go to South Korea for a year.”
The other nurses on the floor we headed up to with Caleb had been helping him plan a scheme all along.
They had fibbed to Valerie on her shift assignments, so she could have enough time to spend with Caleb when he got there.
With a hot dinner plate bagged up and a bouquet of flowers in his hands, Caleb made his way to the 5th floor. A pack of curious Deaconess leaders where following him.
Valerie gasped when she saw her son walk in, and the two braced each other quietly.
“I missed you,” Valerie whispered.
To us, these moments never get old.
