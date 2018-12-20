West Side Night set for January 2 at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - West Side Night presented by Commerce Bank makes its return to the Ford Center on Wednesday, January 2 when the University of Evansville men’s basketball team plays host to Drake in a 6 p.m. contest that marks the Missouri Valley Conference opener.
“Commerce Bank is proud to sponsor West Side night with the Aces,” said Brian J. Woods of Commerce Bank. “With our newest branch on Evansville’s west side, we are excited to be a part of what is anticipated to be one of the largest crowds at an Aces game.”
Backed by the West Side Nut Club, UE’s West Side Night gives fans the opportunity to redeem vouchers for $5 tickets to the game. Vouchers are currently available at several businesses on the west side of Evansville including:
- Commerce Bank – 618 N. St. Joseph
- Donut Bank – 210 N. St. Joseph
- Master Tire – 905 W. Columbia
- Master Tire – 4951 W Lloyd Expressway
The voucher will also run in the Evansville Courier and Press over the holidays. The exact date it will be in the newspaper will be determined soon.
Aces head coach Walter McCarty will join in the festivities. In an event entitled “Commerce with Coach”, McCarty will be at the Donut Bank on N. St. Joseph from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, December 27. He will have coffee and mingle with fans while handing out vouchers.
Vouchers can be redeemed immediately at the Carson Center Ticket Office on the UE campus or at the Ford Center.
One of the staples of the west side of Evansville is the West Side Nut Club. Several members of the club will be in attendance at the game and President Mark Head is excited to be involved with the Aces.
“The West Side Nut Club is thrilled to partner with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team for the January 2nd game,” Head exclaimed. “Members of the Nut Club are graduates, faculty, and former athletes of UE so when we were approached about the partnership, it was a perfect combination.”
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.