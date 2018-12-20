VIDEO: Mugsy & Michael have been reunited

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Mugsy and his owner have been reunited!
Mugsy is the Boston Terrier that many in the Tri-State have been searching for the past couple of days.
We’re told by Gibson County Animal Services they found Mugsy early Thursday morning at a Denny’s in Oakland City.
Late Monday, Michael Sanders was paying for gas at the Thortons on South Green River Road when his car was stolen.
Inside the car was his wallet, phone, winter coat, and Mugsy. According to Sanders, Mugsy serves as his service animal, helping him cope with PTSD. Gibson County Animal Services say they found Mugsy along with Sander’s car at that Denny’s.
Jim Stratman was there when Mugsy and Michael were reunited. Watch his story later today on 14 News.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.