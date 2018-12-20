USI upsets #12 Barry, 82-61

After Barry was able to draw even, 39-39, with two minutes gone in the second half, the Eagles hit the gas offensively with a 26-8 run over the next eight minutes to lead by 21 points, 65-44, after a pair of free throws by Stein with 8:57 left in the game. Stein and sophomore forward Josh Price (Indianapolis, Indiana) led the charge with eight points each, followed Caldwell dropping in seven during the run.