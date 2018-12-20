Thunderbolts to hold a night of giving

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This Friday, December 21, 2018, the Evansville Thunderbolts will hold a night of giving at their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS game vs Huntsville Havoc to benefit Granted, Tri-State Food Bank and Chemo Buddies. Fans are encouraged to donate either scarves, hats or socks for Granted or a non-perishable food item for Tri-State Food Bank. Fans making donations will receive a ticket voucher for their choice of attending the December 29th or January 4th home game. Immediately following the game, the Thunderbolts players will be auctioning their original “Painting with a Twist” paintings to benefit Chemo Buddies. The funds raised from the auction will be presented to Chemo Buddies at the New Year’s Eve home game. Help the Thunderbolts bring warmth and holiday cheer to the Evansville community. Purchase tickets today at Ford Center Ticket Office or call 812/422-BOLT.
Granted is a community based non-profit organization based in Evansville, Indiana dedicated to granting wishes to children in Southwestern Indiana, Southeastern Illinois, and Western Kentucky, who are ages 3-18 with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.
Tri-State Food Bank’s mission is to improve the quality of life for ourcommunity's food insecure families and children by providing adequate food and nutrition through our network of local charities and organizations feeding the hungry.
Chemo Buddies’ mission is to make Chemotherapy a more life-giving experience where patients are able to continue life as fully as they can during the time they are in the treatment room.
For more information on this or future Thunderbolts events, please contact Alison Nicholson, Thunderbolts Public Relations and Marketing Manager.
