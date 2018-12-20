Thunderbolts to hold a night of giving

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This Friday, December 21, 2018, the Evansville Thunderbolts will hold a night of giving at their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS game vs Huntsville Havoc to benefit Granted, Tri-State Food Bank and Chemo Buddies. Fans are encouraged to donate either scarves, hats or socks for Granted or a non-perishable food item for Tri-State Food Bank. Fans making donations will receive a ticket voucher for their choice of attending the December 29th or January 4th home game. Immediately following the game, the Thunderbolts players will be auctioning their original “Painting with a Twist” paintings to benefit Chemo Buddies. The funds raised from the auction will be presented to Chemo Buddies at the New Year’s Eve home game. Help the Thunderbolts bring warmth and holiday cheer to the Evansville community. Purchase tickets today at Ford Center Ticket Office or call 812/422-BOLT.