Shipping company staying busy during holidays

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As we get closer and closer to Christmas Day, the staff at AK Pack and Ship are hard at work to make sure their customer's gifts arrive on time.
AK staff say that although the last two weeks have been hectic with lots of packages needing to be shipped, the two weeks after Christmas are also just as busy.
Packages shipped on Thursday should arrive before Christmas day, but owner Mindy Bitnett told us many folks have their family Christmas after the holiday.
Packages will still need to be decorated and shipped even after the holiday, keeping the staff here very busy.
Bitnett said her business is a magical place this time of year and the customers make it even better.
