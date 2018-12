EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain should slowly move out of the Tri-State on Friday. Cloudy skies will linger through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will stay in the middle 40′s. Over the weekend, we’ll have partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40′s. Christmas Eve and Day will be partly sunny and warmer than normal with highs in the 50′s.