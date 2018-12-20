Progress on reviving old Henderson golf course

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson is making progress on reviving an old golf course.
The city bought the old Players Club Golf course a couple of months ago. It was renamed the Bridges Golf Course.
Officials say the greens have been cleaned up and are being reseeded.
New sprinkler heads have also been installed. Crews are also working on the clubhouse and are planning to add a large deck from the restaurant.
Officials say they hope to open the pro shop in March and have a target opening date of July 1.
