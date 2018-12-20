Owensboro invitational set to tip off Thursday

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A big lineup of games are in store for the Sports Center on Thursday as the Owensboro Invitational is set to tip off bright and early at 9 a.m.
The three days of basketball, sponsored by the Evansville Teachers Credit Union, will see eight schools from Kentucky, both boys and girls teams, facing off for the championship trophy.
The first two games on the lineup are on the girls side of the bracket. It’s Madisonville and Apollo, evenly matched, to tip off at 9 a.m. while Daviess County and undefeated Webster County will follow at 10:30 a.m.
The boys will then get things rolling at noon. Monroe County and Owensboro Catholic up first, followed by Owensboro and Hopkinsville.
Two more girls games will follow before the boys cap off the night on the hardwood.
It’ll be John Hardin and Apollo facing off, with Daviess County and Bowling Green tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
