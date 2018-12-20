Owensboro electrician accused of voyeurism

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro electrician is accused of voyeurism.
Officers were notified on Tuesday of a small camera and memory card installed inside a home where Ryan Lloyd had been working.
The victim told police that Lloyd was doing electrical work in their bathroom on December second on Hill Avenue. The victim found the camera earlier this week.
The victim said the camera was wired directly to the light Lloyd was working on and there had been no other contractors in the home since.
The memory card obtained nude images of the victim's daughter.
Lloyd was arrested Wednesday and paid his full $5,000 cash bond on Thursday morning.
Police have not been notified of any other similar instances, but if you hired Lloyd and think you may also be a victim, contact OPD.
Lloyd is due back in court on December 28.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.