New senior living homes open in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - The largest senior community in Ohio County celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday.
The new Myra Manor in Beaver Dam is giving dozens of new seniors a new home for Christmas.
A friend of Linda Evans lives next door at the Beaver Dam Village and she knew she wanted to move back home to be closer to her kids and grandkids.
"I thought, 'Gosh that would just be perfect for me.' So when I heard they were getting ready to build new ones I put my name on the list," said Linda.
Audubon Area Community services built the 32 new two-bedroom units for just over $4-million. They say they were surprised there was such a need for senior housing in the area - and for these seniors, they couldn't be happier.
"I just feel like I'm back at home."
Officials with Audubon Area say they plan to expand again because of such a large need of senior living in Ohio County.
