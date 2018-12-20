New graduation requirements in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Earlier this month the Kentucky Department of Education changed some of it’s graduation requirements. And now those changes are going to affect Owensboro schools and schools across the state.
One of those changes includes a test to demonstrate student's readiness in math and reading.
“Students are used to taking tests, but they’re not really used to taking a high stakes test where their diploma could be on the line," Dr. Nick Brake superintendent of Owensboro Public School said.
Dr. Brake says there was one major thing missing from the requirements.
“We are a little concerned because our high school and our school district in general has been really focused on using the performing arts because the arts are a great predictor of students success after high school," Dr, Brake said.
Dr. Brake says they do not plan to cut any performing arts programs. But he does say most of the changes will help students prepare for post high school life.
“We’re supportive of raising the bar for the high school diploma," he said. "We want it to be a credential so it does mean something when students receive it.”
Dr. Brake says those changes should go in effect next year if the general assembly passes it in January. School officials in Owensboro and Henderson tell us they will be meeting with 8th graders and their parents over the next couple of months.
You can find the list of requirements here.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.