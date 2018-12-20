New ‘Die Hard’ trailer rebrands film into true Christmas movie

(RNN) – The folks at 20th Century Fox are trying to put the great holiday movie debate to bed.
You know the one: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie or not?
The matter has divided family and friends for three decades. It’s generated endless debate.
Consider yourself lucky, if your household’s been spared.
Not only is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie, according to 20th Century Fox, it’s “the greatest Christmas story ever told.”
The Hollywood studio even cut a new trailer for the 1988 action/adventure classic that’s set on Christmas Eve, rebranding it as a sassy holiday film.
The clip ends with: “Christmas movie? Yippie ki yes!” … copping Bruce Willis’ NSFW catchphrase from the movie.
Of course, this won’t settle the debate. The two sides are too deeply divided.
And for that matter, not even Willis agrees with 20th Century Fox. He weighed in over the summer.
“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a g-- d--- Bruce Willis movie,” he said in July.
Bruce needs to watch his language. It’s the holidays, after all.
