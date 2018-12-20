Mt. Vernon man accused of driving stolen car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is in jail after police say he was driving a stolen car.
Police say they tried to pull 33-year-old Jeffrey Cross over around 5:30 Wednesday night, but he kept driving. Officers say went the wrong way on South Governor and hit another vehicle.
Police say he got out of the car and ran, but was arrested a short time later.
Police say he admitted to doing heroin earlier in the evening.
He’s facing several charges including auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.