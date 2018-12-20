Lawsuit: Miss America leaders illegally took over pageant

In this combination of Aug. 30, 2018, file photos, Gretchen Carlson, left, chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, and Regina Hopper, the pageant's CEO speaks to the contestants and the crowd during the annual Miss America arrival celebration in Atlantic City, N.J. Carlson, Hopper and the Miss America Organization are being sued by a former board member and four states claiming "an illegal and bad-faith takeover" of the pageant. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Atlantic City. (Erin Grugan/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) (Erin Grugan)