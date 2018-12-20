Keep an eye out for deer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the midst of deer hunting season, accidents involving deer are on the rise.
Staff at Leflers Collision say after you come into contact with a deer it's best to slow down and try to stop, but whatever you do don't veer off of the road because you may be paying more for damages.
They won't just work on the outside of your car. They make sure all of it is up and ready to work.
They use devices to make sure your back up cameras, motion detectors, and radio are working just fine.
They want to remind you that even if you hit an animal and you don’t think it made any damage to contact your insurance just to be safe.
