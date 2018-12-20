3 hurt in Evansville shooting; police looking for suspect

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt.
Police say officers were called to the 500 block of S. Morton just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
Police say they have been told a man walked into a house and shot three people.
Before officers got to the scene, the victims were taken to an area hospital by a witness. We’re told all three victims had multiple gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.