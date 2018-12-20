House intelligence releases Stone transcript to Mueller

Stone has been under investigation for months as prosecutors try to establish what knowledge he may have had about plans by WikiLeaks to release stolen Democratic emails in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Just before WikiLeaks released hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Stone tweeted "Trust me, it will soon the Podesta's time in the barrel." But Stone says he had no inside knowledge about the content, source or timing of WikiLeaks' disclosure.