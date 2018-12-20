Historic century-old Hopkins Co. cemetery decorated for the holidays

EARLINGTON, KY (WFIE) - A historic Hopkins County cemetery has been decorated once again this holiday season by a good Samaritan.
Barnsley Cemetery, “in memory of all who are here,” sits along a dirt path just outside of a Earlington.
Hundreds of white crosses, made by jail inmates, were placed around the cemetery last year, so people could remember those who were brought here to be laid to rest. The crosses, came after a revitalization of the secluded and somewhat previously neglected cemetery in 2016.
Holiday greenery, jingle bells, and red bows have since been decorated on the crosses.
"It’s wonderful that they’re not being forgotten about,” Marvin Phillips said.
Marvin and his wife, Peggy, of Madisonville came to visit the cemetery Wednesday.
This is not the first time these decorations have appeared. It’s the second. As for who keeps doing it, no one is claiming credit, but their actions are certainly spreading cheer.
It appears a new Christmas time tradition is taking shape in the century old cemetery.
“I’m glad to see people interested in their past and their relatives, I really am, I’m glad to see people interest in their country,” Phillips added.
It’s estimated between 750 and 1,000 African Americans are buried here, some dating back of the late 1800’s.
