Hawaii is the healthiest state, while Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana are least healthy in the US, study says

(CNN) - A new report from a nonprofit division of United-Health Group determined which US state is the healthiest, and it’s Hawaii.
The survey takes into account 35 factors and examines them by state.
The factors include lifestyle behaviors, the community and environment, and state-level public policy.
The states are then ranked.
“A rank means that you overall are healthier than the states below you in the rank and are overall less healthy than the states above you in the rank,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare National Markets and a senior adviser to the America’s Health Rankings report
Hawaii is joined by Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Utah as the five healthiest states.
While the five least healthy are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi and, coming in last, Louisiana, according to the annual America’s Health Rankings report, released last week.
The country’s overall health was also uncovered in the study.
“Starting with the thing that concerned us the most, obesity has hit an all-time high. The obesity rate in America for the adult population, for the first time in the history of producing this report, is up 5 percent in the past year. It hit 31.3 percent for 2018,” said Randall.
The report has been conducted every year for almost three decades by the United Health Foundation, a nonprofit division of United-Health Group, which also owns the insurance company United Healthcare and Optum.
