EVSC announces Les Mis for summer musical

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It may be winter break, but the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has announced their summer musical.
Les Misérables will be the 31st musical to take the stage in 2019.
It is being put on through the Public Education Foundation.
It will be held at the Aiken Theatre in the Old National Events Plaza.
Les Mis tells the story of Jean Valjean, who escapes from a French prison.
The executive director said the musical will be quite the learning experience all of the crew involved.
Les Mis runs from July 11-14.
Auditions start in April.
