Evansville nurse gets “Ambush Makeover” on Today

NEW YORK, NY (WFIE) - An Evansville nurse is sporting a new look after a makeover Thursday morning on the Today Show.
Donna Buckles is in New York with her daughter. The two ladies hit the plaza with a sign, hoping to get picked.
Buckles is a mom of four and a nurse.
She says she’s never had her hair professionally colored, and rarely wears makeup.
“She deserves it more than anybody,” said her daughter, Josie.
Seeing her mom in a new outfit and a new do brought tears to Josie’s eyes.
After the show, Donna and Josie did some more sight seeing, including a walk in Central Park.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.