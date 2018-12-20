Evansville nurse gets “Ambush Makeover” on Today

By Jill Lyman | December 20, 2018 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 5:18 PM

NEW YORK, NY (WFIE) - An Evansville nurse is sporting a new look after a makeover Thursday morning on the Today Show.

Donna Buckles is in New York with her daughter. The two ladies hit the plaza with a sign, hoping to get picked.

Buckles is a mom of four and a nurse.

She says she’s never had her hair professionally colored, and rarely wears makeup.

“She deserves it more than anybody,” said her daughter, Josie.

Seeing her mom in a new outfit and a new do brought tears to Josie’s eyes.

After the show, Donna and Josie did some more sight seeing, including a walk in Central Park.

