Evansville man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting
Ricardo Abreu, 32. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Sean Edmondson | December 20, 2018 at 12:39 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 12:39 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Ricardo Abreu was sentenced Thursday to two years and 182 days.

Last month, Abreu pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. Officials say he fired a gun that went through his apartment wall and into another, killing his neighbor, 41-year-old Toni Bittler.

Officers say they found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment and a shell casing in Abreu’s apartment.

Abreu received 201 days of jail credit toward his sentence.

