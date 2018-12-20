Evansville man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Ricardo Abreu was sentenced Thursday to two years and 182 days.
Last month, Abreu pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. Officials say he fired a gun that went through his apartment wall and into another, killing his neighbor, 41-year-old Toni Bittler.
Officers say they found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment and a shell casing in Abreu’s apartment.
Abreu received 201 days of jail credit toward his sentence.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.