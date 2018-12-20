Evansville man accused of rape, sexual battery while employed by Warrick Co. School Corp.

“The Warrick County School Corporation is deeply saddened and disappointed by the alleged actions of Mr. Evans. Warrick County School Corporation staff immediately notified the local police department when this situation was reported and followed Indiana mandatory reporting laws. Mr. Evans resigned his teaching position on December 3, 2018 prior to completion of the investigation by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department. The Warrick County School Corporation will continue to cooperate fully with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department. Beyond these facts, the matter in question is a criminal matter and the Warrick County School Corporation will have no further comment.”