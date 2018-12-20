Evansville firefighter still recovering from 2016 accident

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In 2016, Evansville firefighter Beth Csukas was on her way to Indianapolis when she was involved in a serious car accident.
She sustained a traumatic brain injury, was in a coma for a month, and her family and friends weren't sure how much she would recover.
Since then, she has regained much of her old personality. She still has problems with her voice and some balance issues.
The Evansville Fire Department has put together a calendar, and they chose her to be 'Miss January'.
While she is still recovering, she still hopes to one day work as a firefighter again.
