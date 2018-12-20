Earthjustice: 3 tri-state coal plants violating pollution standards

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three coal plants in the tri-state are being called into question for potentially violating government pollution standards. The data comes from a report by national non-profit Earthjustice.
Earthjustice says it discovered the admissions made on major utilities' websites. It found that 67 coal plants in 22 states are violating federal and state pollution standards by leaking toxic chemicals into groundwater.
The local coal plants listed are the Big Rivers Electric Corp. branches in both Centertown, Kentucky and Robards, kentucky as well as the Duke Energy plant in Owensville, Indiana. According to Earthjustice, Duke Energy was found to have contamination levels above set limits of four chemicals including arsenic and cobalt.
Big Rivers in Centertown was found with too high levels of Cobalt. The Robards branch is registering Lithium.
The companies are required to clean up. We reached out to all three coal plants Wednesday and have not heard back from any of them.
