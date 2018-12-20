4 arrests made in lengthy Madisonville drug trafficking investigation

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Four arrests were made in a nearly year-long drug trafficking investigation in Madisonville.
The bust happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Magnolia Street.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit says detectives found meth, guns, lots of money and drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Hawkins and Ronald Banks were found at the home. Detectives say they are both facing several drug and drug trafficking charges, along with other charges gained during a controlled buy.
Eric Tapp and Deidra Wallace were also arrested at the home. Detectives say they are facing drug trafficking and possession charges.
We’re told more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.