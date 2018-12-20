AP Source: Travis Scott in talks to perform at halftime show

FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, rapper Travis Scott performs at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Scott is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta. A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, said that Scott is close to signing on to perform at Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, FIle) (Scott Roth)