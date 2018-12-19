EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sunshine early today with increasing clouds and breezy this afternoon. This will be the warmest day of the week with high temps in the mid to upper 50’s.
Occasional rain on Thursday as high temps settle in the upper 40’s. No winter weather expected since temps will stay above freezing Thursday night through Friday morning.
Most of the weekend looks dry with seasonable temps in the lower to mid-40’s. On Christmas Day expect high temps in the upper 40’s with a chance for rain. Most of the rain will stay to our south.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.