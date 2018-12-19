US sanctions Russians for election meddling, nerve agent use

The Treasury Department said it notified Congress about the move to terminate sanctions against Rusal, which would take effect in 30 days, unless Congress acts to block it. Deripaska will remain blacklisted as part of an array of measures announced in early April that targeted tycoons close to the Kremlin, officials said. In spelling out the penalties, the department said Deripaska had been accused of illegal wiretaps, extortion, racketeering, money laundering and even death threats against business rivals.