Toy Town in full swing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s gonna be a brighter Christmas for many Tri-State families as Toy Town is in full swing.
This year, residents can go to Green River Road next to Planet Fitness to find that right gift and stocking stuffers for the kids and also take home everything for a Christmas dinner.
Volunteers were busy escorting families, helping with choosing gifts and even gift wrapping.
If you couldn't make it today the doors will open again Thursday until 1:45 p.m.
