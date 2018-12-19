Suspect in hospital after robbing pizza delivery driver, police say

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Someone robbed a pizza delivery driver in Henderson, according to police.
Police say around 3 p.m. Tuesday Domino’s reported that one of their delivery drivers had been threatened with a knife and robbed in the 1700 block of First St.
We’re told officers identified the suspect as Brian Knight and a K-9 officer found him hiding in the attic of a home on First St.
Police say Knight is currently being treated at an area hospital.
