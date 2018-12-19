Sanitation workers take Henderson boy on ride of his life

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Every Wednesday in Henderson, sanitation unit 331 comes down Denise Drive and 2-year-old Remington is waiting at the door.
Remington’s mom says the sanitation workers have sparked a friendship with him. Since the summer, Remington has been asking them questions, admiring their hard work, and even reminding them how to do their job.
The sanitation workers even gave Remington his very own garbage truck for Christmas. But Wednesday, Remington got the ride of his life.
Hear from Remington, the sanitation workers, and his mom about their unique relationship and this amazing experience tonight on 14 News,
