Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Madisonville dog park

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A ribbon cutting this afternoon to unveil a new dog park and pavilion in Madisonville.
The development is growing near the entrance of Mahr Park just off of Nebo Road.
I think it will be attractive for dog owners because there’s two different areas. one for small dogs, and one for big dogs.
That fencing is already up, but also on the property are a couple pavilions. They will soon have furniture and picnics tables.
Several couple people brought their pups out for a tour.
“We don’t have a yard, he doesn’t have anybody to play with. a puppy, clearly lots of energy, so bringing him here is going to afford him an opportunity to make friends, and we will too," explained Madisonville resident Beth Simon. "There’s a couple big dogs that live across the street for us and when we walk him and they start barking, he high tails it home, scared to death”
This is phase one. The project is fueled by the restaurant tax.
A playground will also be constructed.
We are told that is expected in the spring.
