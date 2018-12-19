Rallies banned in Congo's capital before presidential vote

Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (Jerome Delay)
By MATHILDE BOUSSION | December 19, 2018 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 1:29 PM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The governor of Congo's capital banned campaign rallies in the city Wednesday, citing security concerns ahead of the election to pick a president to replace the leader who has been in office since 2001.

Gov. Andre Kimbuta cancelled all rallies in Kinshasa for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in Sunday's election. Kimbuta issued a communique saying he had information that extremists were preparing street confrontations in the final days of campaigning.

The action angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who planned to attend a campaign rally in Kinshasa on Wednesday. Thousands of Fayulu's supporters gathered along a main road stretching out from the city hoping to see the candidate. Police used tear gas on some of them to disperse the crowd.

Police stopped Fayulu himself about 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the capital, according to his campaign manager Pierre Lumbi. He said the candidate and his team were trying to negotiate permission for Fayulu to enter Kinshasa.

The presidential election has been postponed several times. Voters are set to choose the successor to President Joseph Kabila, who took office after his father's assassination.

Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu make their way towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
In this photograph shot through a car windshield, Congolese police detain supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who were making their way towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
CAPTION CORRECTS THE TOWN - Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The capital's governor Andre Kimbuta on Wednesday cancelled all political rallies in the city for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in the Dec. 23 elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Congolese police chase supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who were marching towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Congolese supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu protest the cancellation of their rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. The governor of Kinshasa has banned political activities till Dec. 23, election day, fearing violent action by party extremists disrupting what could be its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
CAPTION CORRECTS THE TOWN - Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The capital's governor Andre Kimbuta on Wednesday cancelled all political rallies in the city for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in the Dec. 23 elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Congolese supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu cheer as they await their candidate's arrival in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. The governor of Kinshasa has banned political activities till Dec 23, election day, fearing violent action by party extremists that could disrupt the first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Congolese soldiers in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, as the governor of Kinshasa has banned political activities until election day, fearing violent action by party extremists. On Sunday Dec. 23, 2018, Congo faces what could be its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. At stake is a vast country blessed with trillions of dollars in natural resources but long destabilized by dozens of rebel groups. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Congolese supporters of the National Party for Democracy (PND) parade in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, as the governor of Kinshasa has banned political activities till election day, fearing violent action by party extremists. On Sunday Dec. 23, 2018, Congo faces what could be its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. At stake is a vast country blessed with trillions of dollars in natural resources but long destabilized by dozens of rebel groups. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu make their way towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
CAPTION CORRECTS THE TOWN - Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu walk towards Nsele, before his rally was stopped by police in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The capital's governor Andre Kimbuta on Wednesday cancelled all political rallies in the city for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in the Dec. 23 elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Thousands of supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu make their way towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
In this photograph shot through a car windshield, Congolese police detain supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who were making their way towards Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
In this photo taken Wednesday Dec. 12, 2018, supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, presidential candidate of Congo's Union for Democracy Party, ride past an election campaign poster, and an Ebola banner, left, in Beni, Eastern Congo. Congolese officials have openly worried about the risks of holding an election on Sunday in a region where health officials fight to bring Ebola under control amid rebel attacks. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)
Congo has not had a peaceful, democratic transfer of power since the vast Central Africa country became independent from Belgium in 1960.