Poland signs 20-year deal to buy natural gas from the US

U.S. deputy secretary of state, John Sullivan, right, shakes hands with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.The meeting comes as part of a tour by Sullivan to the region. The State Department said ahead of the visit that the reason for his visit to Poland was to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to NATO and commend Poland for its contributions to the alliance's common defense and its efforts to advance energy security.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)