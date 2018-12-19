Mutko resigns as president of Russian soccer federation

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017 file photo, Russia's deputy prime minister in charge of sport, tourism and youth policies Vitaly Mutko attends a news conference after the Russia 2018 LOC Board meeting with FIFA participation in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who was banned from the Olympics for life because of the country's doping scandals, resigned Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, as president of the Russian Football Union. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) (Dmitri Lovetsky)